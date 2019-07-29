Flame 2020.1: Integriertes Finishing mit KI

Das jüngste Update für das VFX- und Postproduction-System Flame von Autodesk setzt auf beschleunigte Arbeitsabläufe, erhöhte Produktivität und gesteigerte Effizienz — auch mit diversen KI-gestützten Werkzeugen.

Flame 2020.1 ist ein Update für Flame, Flare und Flare Assist. Das Update zielt in erster Linie darauf ab, diese kreativen Werkzeuge in ihren Arbeitsabläufen zu beschleunigen und effizienter zu gestalten.

Die vor kurzem in Flame vorgestellten Z Depth Map Generator und Human Face Normal Map Generator, ergänzt Flame 2020.1 und nutzt neue Technologien, um Bildbereiche und Objekte rasch isolieren und modifizieren zu können — so etwa die neuen Sky Extraction Tools.

Autodesk sieht Flame als zentrale Drehscheibe für künstlerische Bildbearbeitung und setzt dafür im Update 2020.1 verstärkt auf KI-Funktionalität und einen einfacheren Zugriff für Flame Python Scripting.

Bob Maple vom Postproduction-Haus Idolum hat die neuen Sky Extraction Tools schon ausprobiert: »Ich habe mich schon mit Tonnen von Bildmaterial von Farmen abgemüht, bei denen der Himmel zu 95 % der Zeit bedeckt war, entweder als eine hellgraue Masse von Nichts oder aus wabbligen Nebelschwaden ohne Sonne oder blauen Himmel.«

Das sei nun vorbei: »Ich konnte den MLSkyExtract ohne weiteres optimieren und maskierte damit ein paar gefakete Wolken und Himmel ein, um ein wenig mehr Leben in die Aufnahmen zu holen. Das ersparte mir, hier individuelle Keys und Garbage Masks einzubauen. Also, danke dafür!«

Will Harris, Flame Family Product Manager von Autodesk erklärt: »In der Flame Version 2020.1 sehen wir die immense Leistung der dedizierten Tensor-Cores des Nvidia RTX Grafikprozessors und nutzen sie für die intensiven Machine-Learning-Berechnungen, die neu zu den Flame-Produkten hinzugefügt wurden. Das funktioniert zwar auch auf älterer, zertifizierter Hardware, aber hier sehen wir eine dramatische Geschwindigkeitssteigerung im Vergleich zu P6000 und RTX6000 – speziell für die Analyse und Verarbeitungszeit von KI- und Machine-Learning-Algorithmen. Großartige Arbeit, Nvidia!«

Weitere neue Features, Tools und Verbesserungen von Flame 2020.1 umfassen:

Creative Tools

Semantic Keyer for Sky Extraction: Isolate skies in a single click for color correction or compositing. Remove clouds, add treatments to sky backgrounds and more with the power of AI/machine learning algorithms for depth extraction.

3D Selective 3D AOV Motion Vector Mode: Extract mattes from motion vector data. Apply effects selectively by feeding CG rendered or analyzed motion vectors directly into 3D selectives to combine with masks.

Productivity

Effects Environments | Layouts: Customize layouts by setting viewports, storyboard, media panel, timeline effects pipeline, manager and more as desired, for easy recall of personalized user interface ‘layouts’.

Effects Environments | Groups: Filter the shots you want to focus on and make immediate comparisons and adjustments in Groups, a new visual organizational structure.

GitHub Repository for Python Scripts and Matchboxes: View and automatically download python scripts directly within Flame for easy access. Acquires scripts via the Autodesk GitHub repository with a new dedicated Flame family location.

Aja Kona 5 6G/12G Output: Preview video with Aja Kona 5 and Aja Io 4K Plus playout devices. 4K and UHD video rasters are now available with 6G SDI single cable transport for up to 30P framerates, and 12G SDI single cable transport is available for up to 60P framerates.

IMF Export Support: Export content for distribution to broadcasters and video streaming services directly from Flame in Interoperable Master Format (IMF). IMF export functionality is a purchasable 3rd party plugin provided by Fraunhofer IIS www.easydcp.com .

Nvidia RTX GPU Technology: Access Nvidia RTX GPU dedicated Tensor computation cores — for executing the intense Machine Learning computation. Whilst the processing does work on older certified hardware, we are seeing a dramatic speed increase in comparison to P6000 to RTX6000 — specifically for analysis / processing time of AI / Machine learning algorithms.

Flame Feedback Improvements

Action Schematic Compass: View color coded organizational areas with refined node tidying functions in the action schematic.

Bypass: Bypass batch nodes in more intuitive ways and choose what channels are passed through.

16K Project Resolution: Experience the power of higher managed media resolution and compositing with a new 16K maximum limit for project resolution, individual nodes, action and file-based output.

