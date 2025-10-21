Veranstaltung: 21.10.2025

Post IBC bei Systempiloten in Köln

Am 29.10.2025 laden die Systempiloten zum Post IBC ein. Im Fokus: Remote Workflows in Pre- und Postproduction und Ausblick auf KI.

Am 29.10.2025 laden die Systempiloten zum Post IBC ein. Hier geht’s zur Registrierung.

Unter dem Motto »Pre- und Post Remote Produktion meets AI« richten Systempiloten am 29. Oktober einen Event aus, bei dem Remote Produktion und KI im Fokus stehen. 

Zahlreiche Hersteller sind vor Ort, und Azubi-Team der Systempiloten zeig in einem realen Test Case, wie sich Remote Workflows realisieren lassen und welche Rolle KI dabei schon heute spielt. 

Aussteller & Lösungen
  • Systempiloten / SimplyHUB – AI Drive MAM, CMS & Hybrid-Workflows
  • Riedel Communications – Riedel MediorMind, Artist Intercom, SimplyLive & Private 5G mit Haivision
  • Haivision – Streaming & Easy5G
  • Peplink – Internet Bonding Technologie
  • Facilis – Fast Cache Remote Editing
  • Panasonic Remote / Autoframing AI powered
  • DeepVA – AI Indexing & Workflow Engine
  • Telestream – Transcoding & AI Cloud Workflows
  • MiruSuite – Tracking & MultiSpeaker AutoCut
  • Symply – LTO 10 and LTO over Ethernet Archive Technology
  • Tal.de – Private DataCenter / Cloud Computing

Agenda

Einlass: 12:00 Uhr

Begrüßung: 13:30 Uhr 

Aussteller-Panels: 14:00 – 18:00 Uhr, Agenda folgt in Kürze

Get-together & Networking ab 18:00 Uhr

Ort: Systempiloten GmbH & CO KG Stolberger Str.90D 50933 Köln

Hier geht’s zur kostenlosen Registrierung  
