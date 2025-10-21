Post IBC bei Systempiloten in Köln
Am 29.10.2025 laden die Systempiloten zum Post IBC ein. Im Fokus: Remote Workflows in Pre- und Postproduction und Ausblick auf KI.
Unter dem Motto »Pre- und Post Remote Produktion meets AI« richten Systempiloten am 29. Oktober einen Event aus, bei dem Remote Produktion und KI im Fokus stehen.
Zahlreiche Hersteller sind vor Ort, und Azubi-Team der Systempiloten zeig in einem realen Test Case, wie sich Remote Workflows realisieren lassen und welche Rolle KI dabei schon heute spielt.
Aussteller & Lösungen
- Systempiloten / SimplyHUB – AI Drive MAM, CMS & Hybrid-Workflows
- Riedel Communications – Riedel MediorMind, Artist Intercom, SimplyLive & Private 5G mit Haivision
- Haivision – Streaming & Easy5G
- Peplink – Internet Bonding Technologie
- Facilis – Fast Cache Remote Editing
- Panasonic Remote / Autoframing AI powered
- DeepVA – AI Indexing & Workflow Engine
- Telestream – Transcoding & AI Cloud Workflows
- MiruSuite – Tracking & MultiSpeaker AutoCut
- Symply – LTO 10 and LTO over Ethernet Archive Technology
- Tal.de – Private DataCenter / Cloud Computing
|
Agenda
Einlass: 12:00 Uhr
Begrüßung: 13:30 Uhr
Aussteller-Panels: 14:00 – 18:00 Uhr, Agenda folgt in Kürze
Get-together & Networking ab 18:00 Uhr
Ort: Systempiloten GmbH & CO KG Stolberger Str.90D 50933 Köln
Hier geht’s zur kostenlosen Registrierung