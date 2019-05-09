NAB2019: Alle Meldungen und Videos im Überblick
Große Linksammlung: alle Meldungen und Videos der NAB2019 im Überblick – thematisch sortiert und übersichtlich zusammengefasst.
Kameras, Camcorder
Slomo-Kameras von Antelope
Video: Arri präsentiert Alexa Mini LF
Video: Arri zeigt Kamerazubehör
Neues Kamerazubehör von Arri
Video: Canon-Camcorder XA55
Video: Kinefinity Mavo LF 6K Kamera
Video: Panasonic 8K-ROI-System im Smart Studio
Panasonic Smart Studio
Neue Panasonic PTZ-Kameras
Panasonic ergänzt 4K-Studiokamera AK-UC4000
Video: Sharp 8K Camera
Video: Sony FS7 ENG Style Build-Up Kit
Video: Sony-Camcorder HXR-MC88
Neue Firmware für Sony-Camcorder Z190 und Z280
Neues Sony-Zubehör für den FS7
Sony-HD-Camcorder HXR-MC88
Sony zeigt neue 4K-PTZ-Kamera BRC-X400
Video: 4K-HDR-Studiokamera HDC-5500 von Sony
Neue Features für Sonys Venice
Video: Z Cam E2-S6
Im Video zeigt Marc Shipman-Mueller die Features der neuen Arri Alexa Mini LF und geht auch auf Unterschiede zur Alexa Mini ein.
Philip Vischer stellt im Video neues Zubehör vor: die Studio Bridge Plate SBP-1, Arri Bottom Dovetail Plates und Zubehör für Sony Rialto.
Mit dem XA55 stellt Canon auf der NAB2019 einen kompakten 4K-Handheld-Camcorder vor. Der Camcorder besitzt einen 1-Zoll CMOS Sensor und ein flexibles 15-fach Zoom-Objektiv. Arne Stadler erläutert den Camcorder.
Mavo LF is equipped with a full-frame CMOS image sensor with a resolution of up to 6K. It can record up to 75 fps in 6K and up to 100 fps in 4K. Mavo LF offers Dual ISO (5120/800) and records in ProRes, Cinema DNG or compressed raw on 2.5 inch SSDs.
CEO Jihua Zheng introduces the camera in this video.
Guilhem Krier explains Panasonic Smart Studio — including new products, workflows and an 8K-ROI solution.
The compact Sharp 8K camera enables you to record video in 8K resolution. It features a Micro Four Thirds Sensor an a MFT-Mount. 8K footage can be recorded to an internal SD card. Cliff Quiroga from Sharp is presenting the camera an gives additional information.
Mit dem ENG Style Build-Up Kit kann die Sony FS7 bzw. FS7 Mark2 so erweitert werden, dass sie sich fast wie ein klassischer ENG-Camcorder nutzen lässt. Neben einer Schulterstütze und einem neuen Viewfinder bietet Sony hierzu auch einen E-zu-B4-Mount-Adapter, um Broadcast-Optiken mit der FS7 nutzen zu können. Eine neue Extension-Unit bietet zudem Slots für Wireless-Audio-Receiver sowie die Möglichkeit des Video-Streamings. Claus Pfeifer stellt das Kit im Video vor.
Zur NAB2019 stellt Sony den kompakten HD-Handheld-Camcorder HXR-MC88 vor. Der Handheld verfügt über einen 1-Zoll-Sensor und ein 12-fach optisches Zoom, das sich per »Clear Image
Zoom« elektronisch auf ein 24-fach Zoom erweitern lässt, ohne Verlust in der Bildqualität. Als Aufnahmeformat bietet der Camcorder AVCHD. Claus Pfeifer stellt den Camcorder vor.
Während der NAB2019 zeigt Sony die neue Studiokamera HDC-5500. Die Kamera besitzt 3 x 2/3-Zoll CMOS-Sensoren und eignet sich auch für Produktionen in 4K HDR.
The Z Cam E2-S6 is a very compact camera, which can record up to 6K resolution with 60fps. It features a S35-sensor with 14 stops of dynamic range and will be available with EF- and PL-mount. It records on CFast cards in H265, ProRes or Raw. Alan Cheng presents the camera.
