NAB, NAB2019, Top-Story: 09.05.2019

NAB2019: Alle Meldungen und Videos im Überblick

Große Linksammlung: alle Meldungen und Videos der NAB2019 im Überblick – thematisch sortiert und übersichtlich zusammengefasst.





Kameras, Camcorder
8K-Auflösung ist in der Kamerawelt angekommen. 

Slomo-Kameras von Antelope
Video: Arri präsentiert Alexa Mini LF
Video: Arri zeigt Kamerazubehör
Neues Kamerazubehör von Arri
Video: Canon-Camcorder XA55
Video: Kinefinity Mavo LF 6K Kamera
Video: Panasonic 8K-ROI-System im Smart Studio
Panasonic Smart Studio
Neue Panasonic PTZ-Kameras
Panasonic ergänzt 4K-Studiokamera AK-UC4000
Video: Sharp 8K Camera
Video: Sony FS7 ENG Style Build-Up Kit
Video: Sony-Camcorder HXR-MC88
Neue Firmware für Sony-Camcorder Z190 und Z280
Neues Sony-Zubehör für den FS7
Sony-HD-Camcorder HXR-MC88
Sony zeigt neue 4K-PTZ-Kamera BRC-X400
Video: 4K-HDR-Studiokamera HDC-5500 von Sony
Neue Features für Sonys Venice
Video: Z Cam E2-S6

